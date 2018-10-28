Early voters head to the polls in Bryan County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Bryan County voters are getting a head start before the general election as residents took their Saturday to vote early at J.F. Gregory Park.
According to the Bryan County voting office, over 5,500 Bryan County residents have already cast their vote.
That’s almost more than in the primary runoff in July and there’s still a week left of early voting before the general election November sixth.
Three volunteers were ready to help those with early voting at the wetlands center in J.F. Gregory Park.
“Voting is your right,” said Cindy Reynolds, the Bryan County elections supervisor. “We would love to see you, and love to serve you as best we can.”
Registered voters have until friday to vote early and avoid missing work and long lines the day of election.
