Federer wins 99th title, beats Copil in Swiss Indoors final
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his final match against Romania's Marius Copil at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP) (Alexandra Wey)
October 28, 2018 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated October 28 at 11:03 AM

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final.

A ninth title at Federer's hometown event in Basel, where he was once a ball boy, matched the nine he won at the Halle grass-court event in Germany.

Federer rallied from trailing by a service break in each set against the 93rd-ranked Romanian, whose serve was measured at 243 kph (151 mph) in his opening service game.

The top-seeded Swiss clinched when Copil sent a backhand into the net.

Federer's title was his first in more than four months since winning on grass at Stuttgart in June.

He closed the gap on the all-time singles titles list to Jimmy Connors, who leads with 109.

