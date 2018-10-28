Savannah Police investigate after teenager succumbs to gunshot injuries

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Officers with Savannah Police are investigating after a teenager was killed on Saturday.
Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. that someone was hurt on the 1100 block of E. 37th St. The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Shyree Smalls, was taken to a nearby hospital where his gunshot injuries were discovered. He died shortly after as a result of the injuries.
Detectives with SAvannah Police are trying to determine the causes leading up to the shooting, nor do they believe this to be a random shooting.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
