SCAD Film Fest kicks off with award ceremony

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -We have a ton of local events going on this weekend, but the biggest one kicked off on Saturday.
The red carpet was rolled out for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Multiple actors and actresses were there with some accepting awards.
Emily Blunt received the Icon Award, John Krasinski received the Vanguard Award, and Maggie Gyllenhaal was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Acting and Producing Award.
With so many stars in town, we had to get their thoughts on the Hostess City.
“I absolutely love it,” said John Krasinski. “I’ve wanted to visit for so long because I am a big history buff and it’s a town with more history than you know how to deal with.”
“I love Savannah, I think it is so beautiful and the architecure is crazy amazing," Emily Blunt said. "And the history. It’s just a city you can tell people from here are proud to be from here.”
The film festival continues tomorrow where they will be airing the season premiere of the Starz show "Outlander." Some of the shows stars are expected to be there.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.