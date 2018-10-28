Sunny Sunday!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Sunday starts off chilly with temperatures falling into the mid 40s inland and closer to 50 along the coast. Sunshine dominates our Sunday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. The WTOC Weather Team will be at Leopold’s in downtown Savannah from 1 to 4 p.m. and we would love to meet you!
Our dry stretch of weather continues to kick off the work week with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s on Monday. Halloween will be the warmest day of the next seven with highs in the lower 80s. Other than being a little above average, the weather won’t pose a problem for trick-or-treaters or their costumes!
Our next front moves in on Thursday, bringing in a chance of rain after lunch, moving out Friday morning. Looking ahead to next weekend, rain chances are relatively low with highs in the lower 70s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
