25th annual Autmn Gardenfest held at Coastal Botanical Gardens

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Even though it’s getting cold outside, you can still spend time in the garden.
Dozens came out to the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens on Saturday to celebrate the 25th Annual GardenFest. There was live music, food trucks and even reptiles, all of which can be found in backyards across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. They love eating unwanted pests in gardens.
“All these animals are benifical and by using native plants you can really attact alot of beneficial wildlife to your back yard that’s naturally going to manage pests," said Public Programs Co-ordinator Kayla Clark. "So minimizing your pesticide and herbicide use by choosing a diversity of plants that’s going to provide not just a beautiful garden for you but also habitat for box turtles like this one.”
One of this year’s Susan G Komen BigWigs, Ginger Fawcett, was also at the event, helping to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
