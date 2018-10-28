30th “Shalom, Y’all!” Jewish Food Festival held in Monterey Square

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Tents, booths and food took over Monterey Square on Sunday morning for the 30th Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival.
Congregation Mickve Israel cooked and prepared for a month, and hundreds of volunteers made this milstone year possible.
“When we first started 30 years ago, I made fresh potatoes,” said Alex Friedman with Delightful Catering.
Now, he and his team set up specialty cougars and start early to keep up with the thousands orders they serve every year.
“Eat it good and hot," Alex said. "Don’t let it get cold.”
Saturday’s shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh was felt throughout the crowd on Sunday morning as congregation Mickve Israel rabbi Robert Haas started the festival with a moment of silence and prayer to honor the 11 lives lost.
“We ask God to protect them, protect us and protect all those out there who are supportive of each other, who understand that we’re one world meant to be working together in all ways. Amen,” prayed Rabbi Haas
President Bubba Rosenthal says it also prompted additional security, as well as an adamant attitude that the festival would continue as planned.
“We have some extra security, people out here this morning, and of course we’re going to take advantage of that,” Rosenthal said. “We’re not going ot let them win. We’re not going to let one anti-semetic idiot change the way we do things. If anything, we’re going to do it even better because of that."
