WTOC and Leopold’s Ice Cream team up for United Way fundraiser

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -WTOC and Leopold’s Ice Cream teamed up for a day of sweet treats for a good cause on Sunday, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the United Way for the Coastal Empire campaign.
Customers were able to enjoy special flavors like Breaking Butter Pecan, Live. Local. Lemon, and The Cone of Uncertainty.
“It’s got a little bit of everything," said Carey Ferrera with Leopold’s Ice Cream. "It’s got fabulous Leopold’s ice cream, homeade hot fudge, it’s got a cone on top with some chocolate drizzled on top.”
WTOC’s General Manager Larry Silbermann is this year’s United Way Campaign Chair.
“At the end of the day, we’re really trying to better this community," Silbermann said. “And we have great partners in this community like Stratton Leopold and his people. The programs that United Way funds and really the lives that it changes is really sweeter than any dessert you can get here at Leopold’s. Although the dessert here is pretty good.”
And if you missed Sunday’s event, that’s alright. Leopold’s doors are always open and you can find everything that you need to still contribute to this campaign here
