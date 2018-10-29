Additional polling locations open for early voting in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Starting Monday, Oct. 29, more polling locations will open for those choosing to vote early.
Chatham County voters have been packing the Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive for a couple of weeks now to cast their ballots ahead of next week's election. Voters have until Friday, Nov. 2 to cast their ballots early.
Currently, the Secretary of State’s latest early voting online report is from Oct. 25 which says more than 14,900 people have voted early in Chatham County. Early voting began on Oct. 15, but starting Monday, more locations where citizens can go cast their ballots early will be opening around the county. Of course, the Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive - but you can also visit the Savannah Civic Center, Mosquito Control Office, the Islands Library and the Southwest Library. Voting hours vary depending on the location.
The Eisenhower Drive location will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Civic Center and Mosquito Control locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the libraries will have their voting machines available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Election Day is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 6.
