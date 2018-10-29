Additional polling locations open for early voting in Chatham County

Currently, the Secretary of State’s latest early voting online report is from Oct. 25 which says more than 14,900 people have voted early in Chatham County. Early voting began on Oct. 15, but starting Monday, more locations where citizens can go cast their ballots early will be opening around the county. Of course, the Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive - but you can also visit the Savannah Civic Center, Mosquito Control Office, the Islands Library and the Southwest Library. Voting hours vary depending on the location.