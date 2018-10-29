City of Savannah gets funding for downtown Christmas decorations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There will be Christmas decorations in downtown Savannah this holiday season - at least, that’s what the city says.
You may remember there were questions on how this year’s decorations would be funded. At last Thursday’s council meeting, there was an agreement that will provide funding to the Chamber of Commerce for holiday decorations, special events, and more.
“It’s a big group that put together the money so that we got the money to cover Christmas, basically to do the same thing; doing it in some other areas. Our overall concept is supposed to be the same,” said Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Savannah.
The funding will also help maintain decorations throughout the holiday season.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.