Bulloch County EMS gets Lucas Device in ambulances

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Victims of heart attack may have a better chance to survive now in Bulloch County, thanks to a new tool inside ambulances.
You might be CPR-certified, but you couldn’t perform CPR with as much force from the outside of the county to the hospital as this new tool can. The machine allows crews to do just that. It’s called a Lucas Device.
Bulloch County used SPLOST money to put one in each of its four ambulances. It does chest compressions better than a human without getting tired and keeps enough force to keep someone alive. Medical crews say it frees up their hands to further treat the patient. Without it, they often send double crews to a call for the extra set of arms.
“There’s one, sometimes two people, in the back doing CPR, taking turns," said Chris Page, Bulloch County EMS. “You get tired very quickly. With this device, we can continue CPR without breaking a sweat.”
This frees up the second crew to respond to a different call and know they can still keep compressions going. In addition to freeing up a second ambulance, this also frees up a first responder or Bulloch County firefighter who is called up to ride with them and take turns doing compressions.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.