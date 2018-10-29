Consider This: 10/29/18

What our leaders say matters and their tone and rhetoric matters as well. They want to write off these incidents as the actions of the lunatic fringe, not taking any responsibility, but that’s just not possible. There’s complicity, however slight it may be. Our politicians are now in a ‘win at all costs, no matter what the collateral damage may be’ battle. Gone are the days of promising hope and compromise, instead fear is the only currency that’s being pedaled. The GOP is flat out calling their opponents a dangerous mob and the retort from the Democrats isn’t that much better.