Consider This: 10/29/18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For the past couple of days, I've been searching for the right words to say following what was one of the most hate-filled violent weeks in recent history.
Within a 72-hour window, an ardent support of President Trump was arrested for sending pipe bombs to critics of the president, and then a day later, a shooter in Kentucky shot and killed two random African Americans in a grocery store after his failed attempt to break into a predominately black church. Then on Saturday, 11 Jewish people were gunned down in their Temple - killed ironically as they gathered to celebrate life. While the words escape me, I know silence is no longer an option.
We can point to many factors as a cause of the unthinkable violence that we witness - gun laws, mental health, and many other reasons - but what we can’t do is discount or ignore the current political environment that is emboldening these people.
What our leaders say matters and their tone and rhetoric matters as well. They want to write off these incidents as the actions of the lunatic fringe, not taking any responsibility, but that’s just not possible. There’s complicity, however slight it may be. Our politicians are now in a ‘win at all costs, no matter what the collateral damage may be’ battle. Gone are the days of promising hope and compromise, instead fear is the only currency that’s being pedaled. The GOP is flat out calling their opponents a dangerous mob and the retort from the Democrats isn’t that much better.
Almost exactly 55 years ago, speaking at a funeral for three African American children killed at an Alabama church, Dr. Martin Luther King said we must be concerned not merely about who murdered them, but about the system, the way of life, the philosophy which produced the murderers.
Consider This: as I said already, silence is no longer an option and there’s no better place to heard than at the polling places during next week’s election, but you must vote to be heard, and when you do vote, vote out of hope and faith as that can always win out over hate and fear.
