Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-29-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today through Halloween. A cold front brings our next rain chance Thursday into Friday. Today will be sunny and mild with highs 75-78. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows 46-58. Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs 73-80. Wednesday starts with temps in the mid 50 and warms into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Trick or Treating temps will be near 70 through 8pm. Rain chances return Thursday into Friday. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2am. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It’s also a good idea to change your smoke detector batteries too. In the tropics, Hurricane Oscar will remain in the central Atlantic Ocean and is no threat to the US.