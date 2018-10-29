Daycare closed, 1 arrested after child abuse allegations in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - An Effingham County daycare is now closed and one person has been arrested after abuse allegations.
Investigators say Weekday Education Ministries is closed at the direction of the pastor.
On Sept. 6, a report was filed at the sheriff’s office about alleged abuse taking place at the daycare. Officials say a three-year-old was the initial cause for concern. The ECSO Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation and uncovered an additional incident of alleged abuse - this time, of an 18-month-old with visible marks.
After interviewing witnesses, detectives determined the director of the daycare, Lynn Anderson, had been made aware of the abuse and failed to report it to law enforcement or the Department of Children and Family Services.
Investigators have arrested 20-year-old Abigale Hutshell and charged her with second degree cruelty to a child. She was given a bond hearing and released Monday. Detectives are looking for Anderson for failing to notify law enforcement as directed by law. She will be charged with failure to report child abuse under the mandated rule.
Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.