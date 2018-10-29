Forecast Jam-Packed With Fall Weather

The forecast is jam-packed with gorgeous fall weather through Wednesday; albeit warmer by the middle of the week!
It’s comfortably cool outside this morning; temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s, under a mostly clear sky. The morning breeze is very light.
Under plentiful sunshine, temperatures warm into the 60s after sunrise and are forecast to be in the 70s at lunch-time; early afternoon. A southwesterly breeze, and low humidity, have it feeling pleasant through the day.
If possible, eat lunch outdoors!
High temps peak in the mid to upper 70s in most communities. Though, a few folks are going to hit 80° today; especially southwest of the Savannah Metro. An offshore breeze averages between 6 and 12 MPH this afternoon. The breeze is forecast to be stronger at the beaches.
Temps cool, quickly, this evening under a mostly clear sky. More folks are going to wake up in the upper 40s and 50s Tuesday morning.
Our next chance of showers and storms arrives ahead of a cold front, Thursday and Friday.
Have a great day,
Cutter