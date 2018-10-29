Good News: WTOC partners with Leopold’s for United Way fundraiser

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Sunday was a great day for ice cream, and the reason for enjoying it was even better.
WTOC and Leopold’s partnered on a fundraiser in downtown Savannah that will help the United Way of the Coastal Empire help people across a four-county area.
The hottest item on the menu was the “First Alert Cone of Uncertainty Sundae" in all its glory. It was a specialty dessert served up by some familiar faces, but the real glory went to the community.
“A portion of the proceeds from this sundae and all ice cream sales today from 1-4 goes to the United Way, so what doesn’t it have? It’s perfect,” said Carey Ferrara, Leopold’s Ice Cream.
WTOC personnel traded microphones for ice cream scoops, serving up the ice cream to help raise the money for the 2018 United Way of the Coastal Empire fundraising campaign. WTOC General Manager Larry Silbermann is the chairman of this year’s “One For All, All For One” campaign, and was pleased to see the turnout behind the counter and in line on Broughton Street.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to better the community and we have great partners in the community like Stratton Leopold and his people who do what they can to make Savannah and the surrounding communities, the four counties the United Way serves, better, and that’s really what this is all about,” Silbermann said.
With WTOC scooping, serving, and greeting customers, the afternoon event helped push this year’s campaign a little closer to its $8.1 million goal.
“It’s wonderful. I just spoke to a couple who has lived in Georgia for a year-and-a-half now, but never been to Leopold’s Ice Cream. They saw on WTOC that we were going to be doing this fundraiser today, so they came down for the first time to Leopold’s, so it’s really exciting to see that - to see people come out for a good cause and to come to Leopold’s for the first time.”
The event wasn’t the last way to help the campaign. You can still give to the United Way, and it’s really easy to do. You can text UWCE to 56512, or you can visit The United Way online and give that way.
