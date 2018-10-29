“It’s a blessing to be here and honor her. Farrah. Just keep on flying high.” Community mourns the loss of a beloved officer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Friends, family, and colleagues of a Florence County investigator gathered Sunday to say their final goodbye to a beloved officer killed in the line of duty.
Farrah Turner is the second law enforcement officer to die after being shot in an ambush style attack in early October.
She died from injuries Oct. 22. Her funeral was held at the Florence Center Sunday afternoon.
“She’s a fallen hero,” Jackie Fleming-Myers, who attended funeral said. “It’s a blessing to be here and honor her. Farrah, just keep on flying high.”
Myers also has a daughter who serves in law enforcement. Without knowing Turner, she felt the need to pay her respect.
“My daughter couldn’t be here so I’m here representing her. My sympathy goes out to the family because I felt like my daughter could have been one of the ones (killed). I thank god she wasn’t,” Myers said.
Behind the colorful flowers, teddy bears and cards lies the dark memories of a life taken too soon.
Shemell Rhodes, a community member said, “It’s just sad and shocking.”
Leon Burgess, who works at Lake City High School (Turner’s alma mater) said “It’s very tough especially when something happens like this. It’s senseless, it just impacts us and you well up with so many different emotions it’s hard to kind of separate them and compartmentalize them because there is so much going on in your mind.”
Thousands of people attended Investigator Farrah Turners funeral. It’s safe to say she touched the lives of many.
“I didn’t know her personally but I felt a connection with her because we are in the same sorority and it’s like a sisterhood.” Chenoa Burgesslindsey, who attended the funeral said.
Community members describe Turner as a fighter. Someone who never gave up, and ultimately the person who continued to give back.
Whether it be someone she had a personal tie to or someone who just knew of her, many describe Turner as a person dedicated to her profession.
In particular, she had a passion for working with children in the community; ensuring they stayed on the right track.
“She had a wonderful spirit she’d come back and she’d work with our students on several occasions she worked with us on a number of different situations and she just had this wonderful kind spirit about her," Leon Burgess said. "She was always caring she was always gentle, she always had people’s best interest at heart and you could always trust her motives to be genuine.”
A true hero to the community laid to rest, as her sacrifice will never be forgotten.
