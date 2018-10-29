Jury selection starts over in trial for murders of James Pastures and Rebecca Foley

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Twelve jurors and three alternates were picked and already hearing the case against Shacqueal Sanders, Henry Speaks, Kevin Smith, Roderick Parrish and Jordan Campbell, when last Thursday night after the proceedings, something happened that caused the mistrial.
A juror told a deputy, who then relayed the message to the court, that while driving home from the courthouse a lavender van pulled up alongside her with two men inside, one of the yelling what she believed was a gang phrase at her.
The five defendants are all alleged members of the East Gangster Bloods, and its that alleged involvement and activity that the state contends led to the deaths of Pastures and Foley.
The court interviewed jurors one by one last week and eventually three were dismissed, taking the panel down to 11 jurors. That’s when Judge Louisa Abbot declared a mistrial.
Monday the jury selection process starts over again, with both the prosecution and defense wanting to resume the trial as quickly as possible.
The State made plea offers to each defendant with certain conditions.
One by one, each defendant was brought out to answer questions on the record about the plea offer, their understanding of it and their decision.
All the defendants rejected the State’s offer, which with a guilty plea, would have been life with the possibility of parole.
