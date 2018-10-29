Lawsuit dismissed against City of Statesboro after 2014 fatal bar assault

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A judge has dismissed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city of Statesboro and its clerk after a deadly assault inside a bar.
Plenty has changed since Michael Gatto’s assault and death over four years ago. The building that used to be a bar is now a barber shop. City leaders say they’re thankful for the judge’s ruling and they’ve changed the rules of how clubs operate.
The case has hung over Statesboro City Hall since 2014. That’s when an underage bouncer punched 18-year-old Michael Gatto and slammed him into the ground at Rude Rudy’s. He died from injuries. Even before they filed suit in 2016, Gatto’s parents publicly questioned how a bar allowed their underage son inside. A new mayor and council members began looking at the city’s alcohol ordinances and how they were or were not enforced.
“We spent the last four years, especially the past 18 months, working hard to revamp the alcohol ordinance,” said city council member, Phil Boyum.
While the bouncer plead guilty in Gatto’s death and the club surrendered its license and closed, the Gatto’s maintained the city’s responsibility including city clerk Sue Starling for failure to deal with the club sooner. Days ago, State Court Judge Gary Mikell granted the city’s request to have the case dismissed.
The judge basically said the city couldn’t be held responsible for a possibility like a club employee assaulting a patron.
In the wake of Gatto’s death, the city reestablished an alcohol board that was abolished years before. They’ve also checked restaurants, bars, and even stores to make sure they’re carding customers for alcohol and suspending licenses for those caught selling underage.
“Are they safer? Yes, I’d say there aren’t any predatory bars out there. I think owners are following the guidelines,” Boyum said.
He says the tragedy serves as a terrible lesson to many.
“Hopefully, the city and the university community can put this behind us and move forward,” Boyum said.
We messaged the Gatto’s Monday to ask if they would appeal or their response to the dismissal. His dad referred us to the attorneys in the case. We’re still trying to reach them.
