Lawsuit dismissed against City of Statesboro after 2014 fatal bar assault

The case has hung over Statesboro City Hall since 2014. That’s when an underage bouncer punched 18-year-old Michael Gatto and slammed him into the ground at Rude Rudy’s. He died from injuries. Even before they filed suit in 2016, Gatto’s parents publicly questioned how a bar allowed their underage son inside. A new mayor and council members began looking at the city’s alcohol ordinances and how they were or were not enforced.