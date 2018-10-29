Pooler house fire displaces family of 5

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -A Monday afternoon house fire in Pooler has displaced a family of five from their home.
Flames were already through the roof by the time firefighters arrived on scene. The family was not at home when the blaze broke out, but their two dogs were. Both dogs were rescued by firefighters.
Firefighters spent 20 minutes working to get the fire under control. They’ll continue to be on scene for the next 2-3 hours as they investigate what caused the flames.
Red Cross has been notified and will work to help the family.
