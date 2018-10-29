Potential Savannah Arena designs unveiled Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After weeks of district meetings and more than 1,000 online survey responses, Savannah’s Arena Development designers have three ideas for what the section of land bordered by Stiles Avenue and West Gwinnett Street could look like.
Arena Development Executive Director Pete Shonka said they will reveal three exterior designs Tuesday at a community meeting, and they want feedback to help create a final concept. He said the designs won’t be exact floor plans, so citizens can pick which pieces they like best in each for designers to mix and match down the road.
“This is very conceptual in nature,” Shonka said Monday. "We haven’t gotten down to the nitty gritty detail and design yet.”
Throughout the process, he says cost has been a focus.
The whole project is slated to cost about $160 million, but Shonka said saving on square footage may save money.
“One of the concepts that they came to us with, we said, ‘We think this is going to be too expensive. We need to roll this back a little bit,'" he said. "We don’t want to show something to the City of Savannah that we can’t produce.”
The final concept will be based on input from Tuesday meeting, with the mayor and aldermen eventually deciding on the final design.
Shonka hopes to present it to them in early December.
The community meeting is Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Savannah Civic Center in the 3rd floor ballroom.
