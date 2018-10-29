Pres. Trump to campaign for Brian Kemp ahead of governor election

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Multiple outlets are reporting that President Trump will be coming to Georgia to help drum up support for conservative gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp ahead of the November 6th election.
The announcement of his arrival comes shortly after Vice President Mike Pence announced plans to attend a three stop tour of Georiga on November 1st, hitting cities like Dalton, Savannah, and Augusta. The Vice President has already visited Georgia twice in support of Mr. Kemp.
President Trump will be in Macon on November 4th. It is unclear if Mr. Kemp will be in attendence at the time, as he is currently scheduled to participate in a debate between himself, Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Ted Metz.
WTOC is following the details of this story closely. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.