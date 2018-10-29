Pres. Trump, former President Obama to visit Ga. ahead of governor’s race

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Multiple outlets are reporting that President Trump will be coming to Georgia to help drum up support for conservative gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp ahead of the November 6th election.
The announcement of his arrival comes shortly after Vice President Mike Pence announced plans to attend a three stop tour of Georiga on November 1st, hitting cities like Dalton, Savannah, and Augusta. The Vice President has already visited Georgia twice in support of Mr. Kemp.
President Trump will be in Macon on November 4th. It is unclear if Mr. Kemp will be in attendence at the time, as he is currently scheduled to participate in a debate between himself, Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Ted Metz.
Former President Barack Obama is planning a stop in Georiga to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ahead of the upcoming November elections.
News outlets reported that Mr. Obama announced that he would stop in Atlanta on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Forbes arena. This announcement came one day after President Trump announced that he would be stopping in Georgia to campaign for conservative gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.
The former President announced his endorsement of Abrams shortly after she secured her party’s nomination.
