Republican nominee for next Lt. Gov. visits Coastal Empire

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - One of the races we’re keeping an eye on in Georgia is who will be the next Lieutenant Governor.
Republican nominee Geoff Duncan made a stop in the Coastal Empire Monday ahead of the General Election. Standing by him at the Cater’s Pharmacy in Pooler was U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. Duncan was endorsed Monday by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Among some of the topics Duncan discussed was the importance of businesses and smaller businesses in communities.
“In Georgia, 97 percent of all businesses are small businesses,” Duncan said. “I think it’s important for all of us to always reflect that.”
Duncan says it was a great honor to receive the endorsement and he also says it’s important to get out and vote. The Republican nominee will go against Democratic challenger Sarah Riggs Amico.
