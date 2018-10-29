Student shot, killed by another student at Butler HS in Charlotte, suspect in custody

The lockdown at Butler High School has been lifted by law enforcement. The campus has been secured by law enforcement, no immediate danger exists and an investigation continues. Butler families may now pick students up from the entrance of the Butler HS campus only. Families arriving to pick up students will be directed by law enforcement officers to the entrance of the campus. Students will be escorted from the building to the entrance to meet families. Please exercise patience to ensure everyone’s safety and we appreciate your cooperation. Classes will proceed on campus today for students remaining on campus.

