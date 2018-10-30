Appling County student arrested for leaving threatening note

Appling County student arrested for leaving threatening note
(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 30, 2018 at 3:02 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 3:04 AM

APPLING COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - An Appling County student has been arrested after a threatening note was left at a school.

The Appling County School System says it was notified that a student at Appling County High School had left a threatening note. The incident was investigated by Appling County School System Police and local law enforcement.

A student has been arrested.

The school system states at this time, there are no other safety threats associated with this incident.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.