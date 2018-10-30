Appling County student arrested for leaving threatening note

APPLING COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - An Appling County student has been arrested after a threatening note was left at a school.
The Appling County School System says it was notified that a student at Appling County High School had left a threatening note. The incident was investigated by Appling County School System Police and local law enforcement.
A student has been arrested.
The school system states at this time, there are no other safety threats associated with this incident.
