Beaufort County voters to decide on penny sales tax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Next week, Beaufort County voters will decide if they want to pay an extra penny to fund road, bridge, and sidewalk projects.
When you head to vote next week, question one on your ballot will ask about penny sales tax to pay for three big transportation projects across Beaufort County. The county says $120 million in road, sidewalk, and bridge improvements on Hilton Head Island, Lady’s Island, and across the country could be funded by paying an extra penny in sales tax.
$80 million is allocated toward traffic improvements on HHI including the U.S. 278 Corridor, $30 million for improvements on Lady’s Island, and the remaining $10 million on sidewalks and pathway improvements.
“It would be extremely difficult if not impossible to do these projects without the local commitment of funding that we need to go to the state and federal government to help us address these problems,” said Robert McFee, Division Director of Engineering and Infrastructure.
“What we want to emphasize is the importance of safety and the need that we have to invest in our infrastructure. We don’t want to miss economic opportunities. We want this place to continue to be the best place in the world to live and work and play, so what we want to do is just tax ourselves one penny on the transactions that are available to us so that we can afford to have world class infrastructure,” said Blakely Williams, CEO, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
McFee says increasing the sales tax instead of property taxes, for example, insures visitors help pay for upkeep.
“It’s very important to help share that burden, and this is the best vehicle, best taxing regime that we have to do that,” he said.
If approved, the county can only spend it on the projects listed on the ballot.
“There are very good controls on this type of taxation,” McFee said.
The additional tax can only be in place for four years, or until the county raises $120 million. If voters approve it, McFee says it will likely be implemented in January. Click here for more information.
