Bradwell Institute donates to ‘Big Wig Campaign’

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Students and faculty at the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville have been working for the past two months collecting money to raise awareness about breast cancer.
The group donated around $2,000 from T-Shirt sales to WTOC Meteorologist Cutter Martin’s “Big Wig” Campaign. Seventy-five percent of the money raised helps those dealing with breast cancer in the Coastal Empire. The other 25 percent went to groundbreaking research, some of which is done in our region.
Monday’s donation was done in honor of breast cancer survivor Teresa Cray.
“I’m going to be honest with you. It’s been a journey. It has been a rough journey, but I have great support staff, a great family, a loving husband. I have a great support system. I started my chemo treatments on Dec. 22 and finished those on May 20," Cray said.
You can donate to Cutter Martin’s Big Wig Campaign via his Facebook page. Just click on the fundraising link at the top of the page.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.