City of Savannah hosting job fair

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a job, the city of Savannah is hosting a free job fair next week.
It will be next Monday at the Civic Center from 1 p.m-5 p.m. There will be over 100 employees there offering more than 2,500 jobs. Some of the job fields include construction, health care, and hospitality. There will also be food trucks there before the job fair starts.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the city will also have a class this week to help you prepare.
“We’ll have an opportunity for everyone to participate and we’ll also have an opportunity for those that want to exponge, have a problem, maybe did something wrong in the past, maybe they need to clean it up. They’ll show you how to do that and work on that,” Mayor DeLoach said.
The free job skills class will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
