Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-30-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The great Fall weather continues through Halloween. A cold front brings our next rain chance late Thursday and Friday. Cooler and drier air return for the weekend. Today will be sunny and mild with highs 72-80. Clear and not as cool tonight, lows 51-63. Wednesday(Halloween) will be mainly sunny and warm with highs 77-85. Mainly clear Wednesday night with daybreak temps near 60. Thursday starts out dry but clouds increase all day and there will be a chance for showers and storms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Friday will see showers and possible storms with Highs in the upper 70s. In the tropics, Oscar continues to be a hurricane but it forecast to weaken as it moves northeastward into cooler water temps. Oscar is no threat to the US but will come close to Iceland this weekend.