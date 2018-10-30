Effingham Strong: Facing cancer together

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Effingham Strong. That’s what first responders in Effingham County are.
County employees participated in a dress down day with Effingham Strong T-Shirts, raising awareness for cancer and showing unity. Over the years, the sheriff’s office has had people dealing with the illness. Right now, they have four people who are battling cancer.
“And we just thought it’d be a good idea to get together with everybody and show countywide support for these folks,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, Effingham County. “Let them know that we’re thinking about them, that we’re here for them if they need us.”
EMS and other departments have had the same battle with cancer. They did not want to be separated by departments because they are all fighting the same fight.
