GA’s First Lady Sandra Deal reads to children in Vidalia

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - Georgia’s First Lady visited youngsters in Vidalia Tuesday to share an important lesson: reading.
First Lady Sandra Deal read to children at First Steps Infant Toddler Center & Lighthouse Early Start Academy. The center is one of the only qualified rated centers in the area. Mrs. Deal read to students and said it’s never too early to help children associate words, pictures, and sounds.
“Developing that focus, the listening skills, the thinking skills, following directions, are all things they learn very early on,” Deal said.
First Steps owner, Jewell Moore, had arranged for Mrs. Deal to visit one year ago, but a diagnosis of breast cancer postponed that trip until now.
