Good News: Savannah Show Stoppers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A local dance instructor is teaching foot work, but also helping the less fortunate get a foot forward.
In just a couple of hours, Lamont Hunter will be putting the cha cha back in charity.
“I do what I can, and this is just my way of helping,” Hunter said. “I haven’t hit the lotto yet, so this is my way of helping."
Every Tuesday night at the Delaware Center in downtown Savannah, Hunter teaches a free line dancing class for whoever would like to learn, and while there is no charge for the Savannah Show Stoppers class, he does accept donations. He just doesn’t keep them."
“All the donations go to different nonprofits throughout the community, and what we do is we run campaigns for different nonprofits. We do like three-month campaigns, three months, three months, and three months."
“It’s just a good, heartfelt deal,” said Cheryl White, Co-Founder, Savannah Show Stoppers. “What we get back is just the smile from the organization leaders' face and the people that he’s helping. It’s just a warm feeling.”
Hunter has been selected by syndicated radio host Tom Joyner to teach line dancing at all of Joyner’s national events. While he recently worked a class with 3,000 people in it, he will continue his intimate gatherings on Lincoln Street, too.
“I just love teaching. I don’t need to get paid for it. I wish I could do more, actually. There are a lot of people less fortunate than I am. I just love people, I love to dance and I love to teach,” Hunter said.
Many of Hunter’s students go on to competitive dancing and attend events presented by various dance groups across the region.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.