Jury selection underway in second attempt at murder trial in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Jury selection has started again in the trial of five alleged gang members charged with murder.
The presiding judge declared a mistrial in the same case last week after a juror reported intimidation outside the courthouse.
The interviewing process is similar to what happened last week.
The prosecution and defense want to make sure they seat a panel of jurors capable of delivering a fair and impartial verdict. The stakes are high, with Kevin Smith, Roderick Parrish, and Jordan Campbell all charged with the 2013 murder of Rebecca Foley. Also being tried for the 2015 murder of James Pastures are Shacqueal Sanders and Henry Speaks.
All five men have pleaded not guilty.
Some of the standard questions include physical restrictions, if potential jurors are related to or know any of the defendants or any of the lawyers or witnesses.
The jury pool was also asked about what they’ve heard or read in news coverage of the trial thus far. This was an issue brought up by the defense attorneys even before the jury pool was brought in to be questioned. All five lawyers asked for a continuance, several months long. One attorney said to let things cool down. Judge Louisa Abbot said she’d take the motion under advisement.
Last week, they sat 12 jurors with three alternates. This week they’re looking for four alternates.
