Lunsford: Eagles “proud, but not satisfied”

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - There’s still plenty of excitement over Georgia Southern’s win over Appalachian State last Thursday in Statesboro, and that includes with head coach Chad Lunsford.
He’s just got other things to deal with now.
“When Sunday rolled around, it was time to flip the switch. I’ve moved on from App State,” Lunsford said Monday. “App State won’t really enter my mind until next year.”
While Lunsford is blocking out that 34-14 win over the then 25th-ranked Mountaineers, very few others are.
The Eagles are themselves ranked just outside the Top 25 now, and many across the country are now taking notice of the 7-1 squad. That’s led to attention, notoriety, and plenty of pats on the backs of the Eagles.
Lunsford believes that recognition is well deserved, but adds his team must keep it in perspective.
“We’ve put ourselves in a great position, but if we don’t follow up and do things afterward, it’s probably not going to mean a whole lot,” Lunsford says. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got our minds right, take it one game at a time, and do our best to go 1-0 this week.”
The Eagles travel west to ULM Saturday for a showdown between the Sun Belt’s current division leaders. But the contest with the Warhawks wasn’t as much a point of conversation at Monday’s press conference as the Eagles' current standing.
Lunsford never leaned in, instead delivering messages intended to keep his football team’s collective head down and focused on the next task.
“I’m happy for our fans. I’m happy that they’re excited about us,” Lunsford says. “But again, we’re 7-1. If we drop the last four games, we’re an ordinary football team. I’m glad everybody’s happy, but we still have work to do.”
The Eagles kick off against Louisiana-Monroe at 3:00 Saturday afternoon from Malone Stadium.
