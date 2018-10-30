Rick Allen, Francys Johnson face off for 12th Congressional District seat

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - As we get closer to the General Elections, WTOC is tracking several races in Georgia, including the seat for the 12th Congressional District.
Democrat Francys Johnson faces Republican Congressman Rick Allen. The governor’s race has certainly polarized voters statewide. This race has drawn those same kinds of sides across Southeast Georgia.
The 2018 race for the 12th Congressional District may be the most contentious in the seat’s 14-year history. Republican Rick Allen says it’s become pivotal in the struggle for majority power in Washington.
“If Nancy Pelosi is the next speaker of the House of Representatives, it’s going to pretty much lock down the government,” Allen said.
Challenger Francys Johnson says Allen has aligned too much with the president and the party.
“I don’t believe the Democratic Party has all the answers. I don’t think everything the Republicans offer is wrong. We need somebody who’ll put people first,” Johnson said.
The two met last week at a forum in Statesboro and talked about the importance of agriculture and development. Allen referenced job increases in certain sectors of the economy during this administration, but Johnson says the increases have not helped struggling and middle class families. Allen says he’s helped the district during his two terms so far.
“We’ve been able to get the funds to build the military of the next century. A big part of that includes the Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon,” Allen said.
Johnson argued people in the 12th District deserve more.
“There’s one candidate who’s for the status quo and another candidate who’s for getting in and fighting for rural America. That’s the forgotten America, and I think Rick Allen’s forgotten it too,” Johnson said.
With both sides vocal and passionate, it could be one of the closest races the district has seen.
Of course, we’ll be following both candidates next Tuesday night as the voters decide.
