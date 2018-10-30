Shooting on Lady’s Island temporarily closes Youmans Drive

LADY’S ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting on Lady’s Island along Youman’s Drive has left two men with injuries.
There is currently no update on their conditions. Both have been transported to a local hospital.
Deputies say the suspects have left the area and there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office has temporarily shut down Youman’s Drive as they continue to investigate.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.