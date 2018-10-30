SPLOST money pays for new pavilion, picnic tables at Treat Park in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Treat Park on Savannah’s east side is getting a huge upgrade.
The city is using SPLOST funds to pay for a new pavilion and picnic tables for the park. Dozens of community members gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening.
Treat Park is a third of an acre, bordered by Treat Avenue and Gable Street. Community leaders hope the additions will bring everyone together.
“As you can see, there wasn’t anything here before, and the neighbors, any time they had an event here, they would get smaller tents and out them together. This way, we can have everybody under one roof to have a good time,” said Alderman John Hall, Savannah, District 3.
The park already included one sheltered pavilion, but this new one is much bigger.
