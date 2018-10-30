Tuesday: Chamber of Commerce Weather

“Chamber of commerce” weather continues across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today.
It’s chilly this morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 40s through 8 a.m. in most areas away from the immediate coast; beaches remain in the 50s.
Plentiful sunshine and dry air allow temperatures to recover nicely through the day. Plan on a temperature near 70° at noon and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll feel very pleasant through the day.
The forecast remains mostly sunny, and dry, through Halloween as temperatures warm back to “above normal” levels. Temps peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s Halloween afternoon, before cooling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s through trick-or-treating.
Clouds cover increases Thursday as a chance of isolated rain enters the forecast. It’ll feel warmer, and more humid, as well.
Weather turns a bit wetter Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely; primarily away from the coastline.
We’ll continue to monitor Friday’s chance of rain and will pass along updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Best,
Cutter