Amazon Delivery station opens in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO, GA (WTOC) -One of the biggest online shopping sites in the world is bringing jobs to Effigham County.
Amazon is looking to hire seasonal workers in Rincon for it's tent warehouse.
The tent warehouse is being used to to package and ship orders.
It’s on commerce court off of highway 21, and the tent is huge, at over 9,000 square feet and over 30 feet tall.
Rincon city leaders tell us there were some concerns about traffic but in the end it’s good for the area.
“But we have to continue moving forward regardless of those traffic issues and work on those along the way you know this location it’s in an older industrial park and was designed for that perfect fit," said District 5 Commissioner Phil Keiffer.
The online retailer is looking for people to work on overnight shifts and day shifts, and starting November 1st, Amazon will pay $15 an hour!
Keep in mind you will be on your feet sorting packages between trucks.
You can find out more information here.
