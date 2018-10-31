Ban on single-use plastic bags starts Nov. 1 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - Retailers, restaurants and other businesses across Beaufort County will have to shift to a eco-friendlier way of doing business.
A law banning single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Thursday, Nov. 1. The Town of Hilton Head Island, the Town of Bluffton, the Town of Port Royal, the City of Beaufort and Beaufort County have all passed the ordinance. Businesses are encouraged to provide reusable carryout bags or recyclable paper bags for customers.
The ordinance still allows the use of some plastic bags like ones for dry cleaning or door hangers. The following is a complete list of bags that are still allowed:
- Laundry or dry cleaning bags.
- Meat, produce and bakery bags.
- Newspaper and door-hanger bags.
- Pet waste, yard waste and garbage bags.
- Bags provided by pharmacists or veterinarians to contain prescription drugs or other medical necessities, as required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Bags for items sold in bulk such as bulk food and bulk hardware items.
- Bags or plastic wraps for flowers, potted plants or items where dampness may be an issue.
- Bags of any type that a customer brings to the store for his or her own use to carry away goods that are not placed in a bag provided by the store.
- Bags comprised of recyclable plastic, with a minimum thickness of 2.25 mils.
