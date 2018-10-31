Bulloch County woman arrested on child cruelty charges

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A Bulloch County woman is behind bars after being arrested on child cruelty charges.
Bulloch County investigators arrested Bette Perry after a complaint was filed with both the sheriff’s office and the Bulloch County Department of Family and Children Services. The complaint stated Perry’s three-year-old child was observed to have extensive bruising and marks from what was reported to be a result of a “beating” administered by Perry.
Investigators visited Perry’s home where the child was located and obtained photographs and statements that were consistent with the reported “beating.” They were able to establish the fact that Perry administered the abuse of the child - in the presence of her other juvenile son.
Both children are currently in the custody and care of the maternal grandmother. Perry was arrested at her Arcola Road home and transported to the sheriff’s office where she was charged with one count of cruelty to children in the second degree and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Perry remains in custody without bond.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator Pre Cone at 912.764.1703.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.