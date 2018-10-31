CCPD investigating armed robbery at Papa Murphy’s on Wilmington Island

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday night at Papa Murphy’s on Wilmington Island.
Police say an armed suspect walked into the Johnny Mercer Boulevard business around 7:10 p.m., demanding cash. When the suspect left, an employee pursued him. The suspect fired two shots at the employee, but didn’t hit the employee. No one was injured.
Investigators do not have a detailed description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.