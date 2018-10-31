City of Savannah unveils new designs for Savannah Arena

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah unveiled several designs for the new multi-million dollar Savannah Arena on Tuesday.
The city has held several meetings to let citizens weigh in on the new arena and from that feedback, they came up with three different designs.
The vision for the arena project is to provide a first-class entertainment venue for the community, performers, and businesses.
The new design will allow a variety of events from concerts, hockey, basketball and much more. Now, citizens get a chance to tell leaders what they do and do not like about the plans.
“We’ve created this opportunity for the people to come in and look and see, weigh in, write comments," said Alderman Van Johnson. "I mean, I think this is where the real work of this process, in terms of design, comes from.”
So far, the interior design of the arena is almost complete.
The arena will be four levels with an event level, concourse level, suites, and a party deck overlooking the canal. The exterior of the design is what that needs to be finalized.
People at the meeting say they appreciate having a say in what the new arena. They are also happy their area was chosen for the arena.
“I like the opportunity because it will give jobs to the people in that area," said resident Neil Kelly. "We are looking forward to trying to employ as many people as we possibly can for this and making people’s lives a little more, a little better.”
Others at the meeting still aren’t happy about the process with one group protesting at the meeting. They say they are happy the arena is coming to the low wealth community area.
They just want to have more say in the process and the benefits for the area.
“We should have the opportunity to be at the table negotiating for those benefits to ensure we do not receive or endure the negative effects of a large-scale development coming next to a low-wealth community,” said Bernetta Lanier, the president of Ivory Bay.
Alderman Johnson says they are doing all they can to inform and include citizens in this project.
“The purpose of this very event and subsequent events is to be able to get input from the citizens," Alderman Van Johnson said. "It’s just unfortunate some people rather use this opportunity to protest progress than be a part of progress.”
