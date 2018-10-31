Effingham County Sheriff’s Office to round up sex offenders for Halloween

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office to round up sex offenders for Halloween
The law enforcement agency houses the counties sex offenders every year on Halloween. It also dispatches additional patrols to neighborhoods. (Source: WTOC)
October 31, 2018 at 9:40 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 9:41 AM

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its annual round up of sex offenders this afternoon from 6 to 9 p.m.

The law enforcement agency houses the counties sex offenders every year on Halloween. It also dispatches additional patrols to neighborhoods.

In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it believes the policy prevents sex offenders from re-offending, being accused of wrongdoing and gives peace of mind to parents with children out trick or treating.

One-hundred twenty-five sex offenders live in Effingham County with approximately 60 on probation or parole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.