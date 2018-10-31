Effingham County Sheriff’s Office to round up sex offenders for Halloween

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its annual round up of sex offenders this afternoon from 6 to 9 p.m.
The law enforcement agency houses the counties sex offenders every year on Halloween. It also dispatches additional patrols to neighborhoods.
In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it believes the policy prevents sex offenders from re-offending, being accused of wrongdoing and gives peace of mind to parents with children out trick or treating.
One-hundred twenty-five sex offenders live in Effingham County with approximately 60 on probation or parole, according to the sheriff’s office.
