Family of murder victim still looking for answers 8 years later

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Anthony Minor was shot to death while standing at an ATM near the intersection of DeRenne and Waters Avenue nearly eight years ago.
For eight years, friends and family of Anthony Minor have waited for an answer - who’s responsible for gunning him down while he was standing at an ATM?
Wednesday would have been his birthday, but instead of celebrating that, Anthony Minor’s family is preparing for a much different family gathering. His daughter says they are still holding onto hope that someone knows who killed her father on a November night in 2010.
“If someone would come forward with anything, any information that they have, feel free to do so because you’re helping a family out. It’s been eight years, and we still don’t have any closure," said Antonese Minor, the victim’s daughter.
Minor would have had time with three more grandchildren, born in the years following his death, including the youngest. Named after his grandfather, Antonese’s son Anthony is coming up on three months old.
“He has three grandsons and a granddaughter that he would’ve loved to do things with as a grandparent. That’s an experience that everyone would love to have, and he wasn’t able to enjoy that.”
The case is still open, with thousands still being offered by CrimeStoppers for anyone who comes forward with a tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Just like they’ve done every year since his murder, the family of Anthony Minor will meet at this ATM early next week in his memory.
