Good News: Reverse trick-or-treating

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It was Halloween by special delivery at the Dwayne and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial on Wednesday.
Hospital volunteers and local organizations participated in the Children’s Hospital’s 10th Annual Reverse Trick-or-Treat - bringing treats to children who are not able to go trick-or-treating this year.
Pediatric patients gathered in their costumes and were treated to a parade of goody-bearing friends from the Georgia State Patrol and Lions Club, among other groups. No child went without treats, regardless of his or her condition.
“Halloween, that’s truly a kid’s holiday, so missing Halloween can really make them upset,” said Heather Newsome, Willett Children’s Hospital, Administrative Director. “Some of it is, we get them in a costume and take a picture of it, and you see that on their door, and that’s how we’re delivering treats. No kids will be left out whether they can get out to the hallway or not, they will still get treats.”
About 50 sick children had Halloween Wednesday because of the event.
