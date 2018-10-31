Hometown Hero: Sunny Kirby

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Kirbys work together and play together, even go to school together, so there was never any question that they would fight together.
"We have an honesty policy with them anyway,’’ Sunny Kirby says of her children. “I always tell them I’ll answer their questions and tell them the truth, and I hope they’ll do the same for me.’’
When Sunny was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer two months ago, one of her first thoughts was of her three daughters and how they would react. So, she decided to meet her family's fear with fun.
"We do a lot of projects for school all the time, book re-enactments and morbid science videos,’’ said Sunny, who homeschools her kids. “And we thought how much fun would it be to do a video of my hair transformation, because I had this big, long hippy hair and now I don’t.’’
Before Sunny started 20 weeks of chemotherapy, they started their project. The girls helped cut Mom’s hair, Dad helped with photographs, and Willow, an avid video editor at 12, cut it all together.
"We would film one part when she had more hair and edit out the part where we were cutting it and put in a little bit,’’ Willow said. “So it would show we were cutting it.’’
The project has worked as a distraction for the Kirby kids.
"It’s cool that we can help her more now,’’ Willow said, “but it’s a little bit sad somehow that we know she doesn’t feel good.’’
As Sunny has shared it on social media, the video has also become an inspiration for others who share her fight.
"The reaction was huge,’’ she said. “And a lot of people shared it and it seemed to uplift people, which is why I was happy to share it on a larger platform to help even more people maybe.’’
This WTOC Hometown Hero and her little helpers plan to keep documenting her journey - for their well-being and everyone else’s.
"There will be more videos, more videos for school and more videos for fun,’’ Sunny said. "Everyone has said that a good attitude is what will help you and others around you, and if I’ve got nothing else, I’ve got a good attitude most of the time.’’
