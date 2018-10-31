Jamie’s First Alert Forecast Halloween Evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Call it divine intervention or devilish doings because it’s so warm, either way the timing of the weather for our Halloween couldn’t be better while to the west, kids will have a wet and stormy night. Sunset tonight is 6:36 p.m. and we’ll have a moonless night so please, bring those flashlights as it will get dark fast.
The high pressure that has dominated the first half of the week will continue through the day Thursday. The cold front won’t make it through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until Friday so until then here’s what we’re anticipating:
A warm breezy/windy Thursday. Most of us start Daybreak near 60 degrees with sunshine and warm up to the mid to upper 80s. The record is 89 set in 1961. Clouds roll in and the afternoon holds a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with the possibility of damaging winds.
Friday warm and breezy as well but not as hot in the afternoon, highs near 80, scattered showers on and off then a heavy band of evening rain pushes through with the cold front closer to the afternoon commute.
Weekend looks dry and more Fall-like.
