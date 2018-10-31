Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office posts name, address of every sex offender in county

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook the name and address of all 48 sex offenders in the county ahead of Halloween.
The location of residences with sex offenders is publicly available on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s website.
The office said it had contacted each sex offender in its registry and informed them the Georgia state law that prohibits them from participating in activities where minors congregate, including trick-or-treating events.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a roundup from 6 to 9 p.m. of the sex offenders in Effingham County.
